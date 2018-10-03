Celebrate July 4th In Boston With Sharon Carr Travel!

This is Sharon Carr Travel's 9th season to celebrate the fourth of July outside of DFW. And, we're going back to our very first destination, Boston! But we're adding an incredible visit to Cape Cod and Provincetown too. Imagine watching the fireworks on a hill overlooking Provincetown Harbor. Just beautiful.

Join us July 2nd through July 6th, 2019.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

$1899 - per person based on double/triple occupancy

$2699 - per person based on single occupancy

*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.

The price includes...

Roundtrip airfare from DFW to Boston

Roundtrip transfers between airport and hotel

4-night hotel accommodations

Hotel service charges, and taxes

4 breakfasts/ 1 picnic

Porterage for one suitcase per person

The price does not include...