KLUV World Tour: Celebrate July 4th In Napa & San Francisco

Celebrate Fourth of July with a weekend in Napa and San Francisco!

Join us July 2 through 6!

To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.

Celebrate our amazing heritage in Napa & San Francisco. We’ll have 2 days in Napa with wine tastings and 2 days in San Francisco, with some sightseeing, some free time and a special July 4th evening on the Bay with a cruise, dinner and fireworks. Get out of the Texas heat and spend a great, long weekend in the “City By The Bay.”

Price:

Per Person Based on Double Occupancy: $1899

Single $2599

Includes:

-Roundtrip airfare from DFW to San Francisco

-Roundtrip transfers between airport and hotel

-4-night hotel accommodations

-Hotel service charges, and taxes

-Trafalgar Tour guide

-4 breakfasts & 1 dinner

-Porterage for one suitcase per person

Does Not Include:

-All personal expenses i.e. telephone, laundry, etc

-Alcoholic Beverages

-Optional excursions

-Gratuities to guide and drivers

-Meals other than specified

-Airline baggage charges