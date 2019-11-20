KLUV World Tour: Celebrate July 4th In Napa & San Francisco
Celebrate Fourth of July with a weekend in Napa and San Francisco!
Join us July 2 through 6!
To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.
Celebrate our amazing heritage in Napa & San Francisco. We’ll have 2 days in Napa with wine tastings and 2 days in San Francisco, with some sightseeing, some free time and a special July 4th evening on the Bay with a cruise, dinner and fireworks. Get out of the Texas heat and spend a great, long weekend in the “City By The Bay.”
Price:
Per Person Based on Double Occupancy: $1899
Single $2599
Includes:
-Roundtrip airfare from DFW to San Francisco
-Roundtrip transfers between airport and hotel
-4-night hotel accommodations
-Hotel service charges, and taxes
-Trafalgar Tour guide
-4 breakfasts & 1 dinner
-Porterage for one suitcase per person
Does Not Include:
-All personal expenses i.e. telephone, laundry, etc
-Alcoholic Beverages
-Optional excursions
-Gratuities to guide and drivers
-Meals other than specified
-Airline baggage charges