KLUV World Tour: Cruise To Alaska!
November 6, 2019
Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour on a Cruise to Alaska!
Tomorrow. #KLUVWorldTour. @globetrekpro joins @kluv987 at 7:30a with @kluvmiles @kluvrebekah & @_alexluckey. Tune in!
Join us August 8-15, 2020!
To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.
Price:
Per Person Based on Double Occupancy: $1099
$2199 Cat ID - Interior Stateroom
$2899 Cat BC - Balcony Stateroom
Includes:
7 Night cruise aboard NCL JOY
Roundtrip air DFW to Seattle
All meals and entertainment onboard
Transfers
Port Charges & Govt taxes
Does Not Include:
Optional excursions, items of a personal nature
Gratuities (approx. $12-$14 per person per day)