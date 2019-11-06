KLUV World Tour: Cruise To Alaska!

Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour on a Cruise to Alaska!

Join us August 8-15, 2020!

To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.

Video of Norwegian Joy Revitalized

Price:

Per Person Based on Double Occupancy: $1099

$2199 Cat ID - Interior Stateroom

$2899 Cat BC - Balcony Stateroom

Includes:

7 Night cruise aboard NCL JOY

Roundtrip air DFW to Seattle

All meals and entertainment onboard

Transfers

Port Charges & Govt taxes

Does Not Include:

Optional excursions, items of a personal nature

Gratuities (approx. $12-$14 per person per day)