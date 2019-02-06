KLUV World Tour: Cruise The California Coast Aboard The 5 Star Oceania Sirena

My favorite cruise line is undoubtedly Oceania. They are a luxury cruise line without the 6 star prices. And, because you are part of a Sharon Carr Travel group, you will receive prepaid gratuities, onboard credits and a choice of one more OLife amenity which are great savings. Rooms are spacious and the staff; so accommodating. Meals are a real dining experience with 2 specialty restaurants and other options; no sitting at the same table each night. Have a relaxing drink in one of the intimate bars, then, dine at your leisure. And, the dress is “country-club casual”. No dressing up for dinner. It is really a special cruise line and I know you will love it. The itinerary is new to Oceania and a great getaway. I have sailed on OCL 8 times and absolutely love the small ship atmosphere. You’ll be spoiled for sure. ~ Sharon Carr

Join us December 7th through December 14th, 2019.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

$2049 Cat C2 - Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

$2149 Cat C1 - Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

$2499 Cat B2 - Verandah Stateroom

$2599 Cat B1 - Verandah Stateroom

$2799 Cat A2 - Concierge Verandah Stateroom

$2749 Cat A3 - Concierge Verandah Stateroom

$2849 Cat A1 - Concierge Verandah Stateroom

On Request - Cat PH2 - Penthouse Suite -

On Request - Cat PH3 - Penthouse Suite

On Request - Cat PH1 - Penthouse Suite

On Request - Vista Suite

On Request - Owners Suite

(Prices are per person based on double occupancy)

The price includes...

Roundtrip air to Los Angeles from all major hubs

8 day cruise including all meals and entertainment

Baggage handling and taxes

Soft drinks and bottled water

Free internet – 1 sign in per cabin

$200 per cabin onboard credit

Pre paid gratuities

CHOICE OF ONE OF THE FOLLOWING AMENITIES:FREE – $400 Shipboard Credit' FREE – 4 Shore Excursions, FREE – Beverage Package (Amenities are per stateroom)

The price does NOT include...