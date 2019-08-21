KLUV World Tour: Greek Isles, Italy, & Croatia Aboard The Norwegian Getaway

Are you ready to explore the Greek Isles aboard the Norwegian Getaway?

Norwegian Getaway combines the most magnificent amenities Norwegian has to offer with unforgettable destinations. Stroll The Waterfront, an innovative, industry-first open-air promenade designed to connect guests with the ocean like no other cruise line. Indulge in more than 28 dining options, experience the thrill of five water slides, and three levels of action-packed activities in the sports complex. The excitement and entertainment continues with Broadway musical Million Dollar Quartet.

Join us June 17th through 28th, 2020.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

$3292 Cat OB Oceanview Stateroom

$3662 - Cat BD Balcony Stateroom

$3692 - Cat BB Mid-Ship Balcony Stateroom

$3862 - Cat MB Mini-Suite Stateroom

(Prices are per person based on double occupancy)

PLUS!!!!!

SPECIAL AMENITIES – This amenity package is based on 1st & 2nd guests in cabin only. NCL advises that the package amenities and pricing can change from month to month.

For Oceanview – Pick 2

Balcony & Mini-Suites receive all 4

Choices...

Ultimate Beverage Pkg – $198 Gratuities due with final cruise payment

Special Dining Pkg – 3 restaurants – $23 Gratuities due with final cruise payment

250 minutes of WIFI internet – one sign-in per cabin

$50 shore excursion credit per port up to 4 ports (credit is given after excursions are complete – on onboard account)

The price includes...

Roundtrip economy class airfare from DFW to Rome

Roundtrip transfers between airport and ship

Cruise for 10 nights

All meals and most entertainment

Govt taxes

The price does NOT include...