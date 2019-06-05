KLUV World Tour: Hong Kong!

Let's go to Hong Kong!!!

We'll see Victoria Peak, Aberdeen Fishing Village, and the Stanley Market. We'll take a relaxing cruise on Victoria Harbour. And of course, we can't across Hong Kong off our bucket list without a trip across Kowloon to the renowned Temple Street. It only gets better from there!!!

Join us November 12th through November 18th, 2019.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

$2599

$3299 - single (max 3)

*Per Person Based on Double Occupancy

The price includes...

Roundtrip airfare from DFW/Hong Kong

Roundtrip transfers between airport and hotel

5-night hotel accommodations (3 1/2 star hotel)

Hotel service charges, and taxes

5 breakfasts/2 dinners

Porterage for one suitcase per person

Trafalgar tour guide

The price does NOT include...