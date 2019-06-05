KLUV World Tour: Hong Kong!

June 5, 2019
Miles In The Morning
hong_kong

(Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Features
KLUV World Tour
Your Morning Links

Let's go to Hong Kong!!!

We'll see Victoria Peak, Aberdeen Fishing Village, and the Stanley Market. We'll take a relaxing cruise on Victoria Harbour. And of course, we can't across Hong Kong off our bucket list without a trip across Kowloon to the renowned Temple Street. It only gets better from there!!!

Join us November 12th through November 18th, 2019.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

  • $2599
  • $3299 - single (max 3)

*Per Person Based on Double Occupancy

The price includes...

  • Roundtrip airfare from DFW/Hong Kong
  • Roundtrip transfers between airport and hotel
  • 5-night hotel accommodations (3 1/2 star hotel)
  • Hotel service charges, and taxes
  • 5 breakfasts/2 dinners
  • Porterage for one suitcase per person
  • Trafalgar tour guide

The price does NOT include...

  • All personal expenses
  • Alcoholic Beverages, optional excursions
  • Gratuities to guide and driver
  • Meals other than specified
  • Airline baggage charges

 

Sharon Carr Travel
Trip
Vacation
hong kong

