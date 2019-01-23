KLUV World Tour: Iceland Explorer
January 23, 2019
Iceland is a true bucket list destination…
Otherworldly landscapes, Glacial Lagoons & Volcanoes await you on this amazing adventure. You’ll explore towering waterfalls, take a dip in the famous Blue Lagoon, and even have a chance to see the elusive Aurora Borealis. ~ Casey Carr
Check out this amazing video that Casey made form his trip last year!
Join us September 19th through September 24th, 2019.
To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.
The price is...
- $3799 (Per Person Based on Double Occupancy)
- $4799 (Single)
*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.
The price includes...
- Roundtrip Airfare – DFW
- Int’l Air Departure Taxes/Fuel Surcharges
- 7 Meals: 5-Breakfasts & 2-Dinners
- Professional Tour Director
- Motorcoach Transportation
- Admissions per Itinerary
- Comprehensive Sightseeing
- Baggage Handling
The price does NOT include...
- Meals other than specified above
- Items of a personal nature
- Passport fees
- Baggage fees
- Any departure taxes