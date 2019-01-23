KLUV World Tour: Iceland Explorer

Iceland is a true bucket list destination…

Otherworldly landscapes, Glacial Lagoons & Volcanoes await you on this amazing adventure. You’ll explore towering waterfalls, take a dip in the famous Blue Lagoon, and even have a chance to see the elusive Aurora Borealis. ~ Casey Carr

Check out this amazing video that Casey made form his trip last year!

Video of Sharon Carr Travelogue: Iceland with Collette Vacations December 2016

Join us September 19th through September 24th, 2019.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

$3799 (Per Person Based on Double Occupancy)

$4799 (Single)

*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.

The price includes...

Roundtrip Airfare – DFW

Int’l Air Departure Taxes/Fuel Surcharges

7 Meals: 5-Breakfasts & 2-Dinners

Professional Tour Director

Motorcoach Transportation

Admissions per Itinerary

Comprehensive Sightseeing

Baggage Handling

The price does NOT include...