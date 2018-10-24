KLUV World Tour: Ireland, Scotland, & The UK

Believe it or not, but Sharon Carr Travel has been in business for 50 years. And to celebrate, we've got the cruise of a lifetime on the Norwegian Spirit! How does Ireland, Scotland, and the UK sound???

Join us June 25th through July 7th, 2019.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

$3999 Cat IF - Inside Stateroom

$5399 Cat BD - Balcony Stateroom

(Prices are per person based on double occupancy)

The price includes...

Roundtrip air from DFW

Roundtrip transfers

12 day cruise aboard NCL SPIRIT

Alcoholic drinks and soft drinks – (1st & 2nd guests in cabin) –

$75 per cabin onboard credit – gift from Sharon Carr Travel

Dining package (1st & 2nd guests in cabin) – 4 specialty dining meals. Reservations required- gratuities paid by Sharon Carr Travel

All meals and entertainment onboard

The price does NOT include...