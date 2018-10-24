KLUV World Tour: Ireland, Scotland, & The UK
Believe it or not, but Sharon Carr Travel has been in business for 50 years. And to celebrate, we've got the cruise of a lifetime on the Norwegian Spirit! How does Ireland, Scotland, and the UK sound???
Join us June 25th through July 7th, 2019.
To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.
The price is...
- $3999 Cat IF - Inside Stateroom
- $5399 Cat BD - Balcony Stateroom
(Prices are per person based on double occupancy)
The price includes...
- Roundtrip air from DFW
- Roundtrip transfers
- 12 day cruise aboard NCL SPIRIT
- Alcoholic drinks and soft drinks – (1st & 2nd guests in cabin) –
- $75 per cabin onboard credit – gift from Sharon Carr Travel
- Dining package (1st & 2nd guests in cabin) – 4 specialty dining meals. Reservations required- gratuities paid by Sharon Carr Travel
- All meals and entertainment onboard
The price does NOT include...
- Optional excursions, items of a personal nature
- Surcharges for some of the specialty restaurants
- Airline baggage fees
- Gratuities for onboard staff – (approx $174 per person)
- Gratuities for drink package (approx $196 per person-must be paid with final payment)