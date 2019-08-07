KLUV World Tour: Israel & Petra

It's time for another fabulous trip with Sharon Carr Travel. This one...is going to be life changing! Some of the highlights include, Tel Aviv City Tour | Independence Hall, Yaffa, Haifa, Nazareth, Sea of Galile, Baha’i Gardens, Jerash, Madaba, Petra, Jericho Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Garden of Gethsemane, Mt. Zion, Western Wall, and the Dead Sea Scrolls.

Join us February 20th through March 3rd, 2020.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

$4995 (Package Pricing Per person based on double occupancy)

Single Supplement + $1200 (Maximum 3)

The price includes...

Roundtrip Airfare – DFW

Int’l Air Departure Taxes/Fuel

29 Meals: 10-Breakfasts, 9-Lunches & 10-Dinners

Professional Tour Director

Motorcoach Transportation

Hotel Transfers

Admissions per Itinerary

Sightseeing per Itinerary

Baggage Handling at Hotels

The price does NOT include...