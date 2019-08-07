KLUV World Tour: Israel & Petra
August 7, 2019
It's time for another fabulous trip with Sharon Carr Travel. This one...is going to be life changing! Some of the highlights include, Tel Aviv City Tour | Independence Hall, Yaffa, Haifa, Nazareth, Sea of Galile, Baha’i Gardens, Jerash, Madaba, Petra, Jericho Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Garden of Gethsemane, Mt. Zion, Western Wall, and the Dead Sea Scrolls.
Join us February 20th through March 3rd, 2020.
To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.
Wednesday morning on the #KLUVWorldTour, a destination like no other. Walk in the footsteps of history, as we take you on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land
The price is...
- $4995 (Package Pricing Per person based on double occupancy)
- Single Supplement + $1200 (Maximum 3)
The price includes...
- Roundtrip Airfare – DFW
- Int’l Air Departure Taxes/Fuel
- 29 Meals: 10-Breakfasts, 9-Lunches & 10-Dinners
- Professional Tour Director
- Motorcoach Transportation
- Hotel Transfers
- Admissions per Itinerary
- Sightseeing per Itinerary
- Baggage Handling at Hotels
The price does NOT include...
- Meals other than specified
- Optional Tours
- Airline baggage fees
- Airline Preferred Seating Fees
- Gratuities