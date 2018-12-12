KLUV World Tour: Memorial Day In New York

There's no place like New York! Nothing compares to the hustle and bustle. Not to mention you've got Central Park, Times Square, and Rockefeller Center.

Join us May 25th through May 29th, 2019.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

$1199 (Per Person Based on Double Occupancy)

$1899 Single

$999 Triple

$799 Quad

*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.

The price includes...

Round trip air from DFW to New York

Round trip airport transfers

4 nights hotel at the New York Marriott Marquis

Porterage of one bag per person at the hotel

*All Taxes (including all air and hotel taxes, security fees, and current fuel surcharges)

The price does NOT include...