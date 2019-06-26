KLUV World Tour: Mexican Riviera Aboard The Brand New Norwegian Joy

Viva la Mexico!!!

Time for another fabulous trip with Sharon Carr Travel! How does a cruise aboard the brand new Norwegian Joy sound? You'll cruise through LA, Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta.

Join us January 5th through January 12th, 2020.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

$1099 Cat ID - Inside Stateroom

$1628 Cat BC - Balcony Stateroom

(Prices are per person based on double occupancy)

The price includes...

8 day cruise only aboard NCL JOY

Roundtrip air DFW to Los Angeles

All meals and entertainment onboard

Transfers

Port Charges & Govt taxes

The price does NOT include...