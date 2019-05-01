KLUV World Tour: Morocco, Spain, & Portugal With Trafalgar Tours
May 1, 2019
How would you like to spend Valentine's Day in Morocco, Spain, & Portugal?
Join us February 10th through February 18th, 2020.
To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.
The price is...
- $2999 - Per Person Based on Double Occupancy
- $3499 - Single Occupancy
The price includes...
- Round trip flights on American Airlines from DFW to Marrakesh, Lisbon to DFW
- Round trip Transfers between airport and hotel
- 7 Nights hotel accommodations
- Breakfast each morning/3 dinners
- Trafalgar tour manager throughout
- All Taxes (including all air and hotel taxes, security fees, and fuel surcharges)
The price does NOT include...
- Items of a purely personal nature
- Meals other than specified
- Gratuities to guides and drivers