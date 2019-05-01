KLUV World Tour: Morocco, Spain, & Portugal With Trafalgar Tours

How would you like to spend Valentine's Day in Morocco, Spain, & Portugal?

Join us February 10th through February 18th, 2020.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

$2999 - Per Person Based on Double Occupancy

$3499 - Single Occupancy

The price includes...

Round trip flights on American Airlines from DFW to Marrakesh, Lisbon to DFW

Round trip Transfers between airport and hotel

7 Nights hotel accommodations

Breakfast each morning/3 dinners

Trafalgar tour manager throughout

All Taxes (including all air and hotel taxes, security fees, and fuel surcharges)

The price does NOT include...