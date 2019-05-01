KLUV World Tour: Morocco, Spain, & Portugal With Trafalgar Tours

May 1, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Rock_Gibraltar

(Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

How would you like to spend Valentine's Day in Morocco, Spain, & Portugal?

Join us February 10th through February 18th, 2020.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

  • $2999 - Per Person Based on Double Occupancy
  • $3499 - Single Occupancy

The price includes...

  • Round trip flights on American Airlines from DFW to Marrakesh, Lisbon to DFW
  • Round trip Transfers between airport and hotel
  • 7 Nights hotel accommodations
  • Breakfast each morning/3 dinners
  • Trafalgar tour manager throughout
  • All Taxes (including all air and hotel taxes, security fees, and fuel surcharges)

The price does NOT include...

  • Items of a purely personal nature
  • Meals other than specified
  • Gratuities to guides and drivers
