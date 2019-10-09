KLUV World Tour: Rome, Florence & The Italian Lakes

Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour through Rome, Florence & the Italian Lakes!

Join us from May 2-9, 2020!

To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.

Itinerary:

Day 1 SUN, MAY 3, 2020

ARRIVE ROME

Ciao Roma! The Eternal City opens its doors for an unforgettable At Leisure jaunt through Tuscany and two millennia of culture, history and fiery Italian verve. Spend the afternoon exploring the city before meeting your Travel Director and fellow travelers for a Welcome Reception. Embark on an orientation drive past Rome’s iconic and unexpected highlights.

Meal: Welcome Reception

Overnight Rome

Day 2 MON, MAY 4, 2020

ROME SIGHTSEEING

Your Local Specialist takes you on a sightseeing tour with a visit to the Vatican City. Enter the awe-inspiring St. Peter’s Basilica and view Michelangelo’s statue, the Pietà. Don’t miss the opportunity to join an Optional Experience to visit the famous Sistine Chapel and Vatican Museums. View the mighty Colosseum and see the ancient sites of Rome. Afterwards, enjoy free time to take in the sights or join an Optional Experience to explore the Pantheon and Piazza Navona.

Meal: Breakfast

Overnight Rome

Day 3 TUE, MAY 5, 2020

ROME – FLORENCE – MONTECATINI

This morning leave Rome and head north towards Central Italy. Travel through picturesque scenery in Tuscany before arriving in Renaissance Florence. Your Local Specialist gives a superb commentary of the city’s history during your walking tour, which includes views of the Baptistery, Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore, the impressive Giotto’s Bell Tower, Ponte Vecchio and a visit to Piazza della Signoria. Learn about the quality and workmanship of two of this city’s historic industries at demonstrations of Florentine leathercraft and 18-carat gold. Don’t forget to try a gelato! Later continue to our hotel in Montecatini.

Meal: Breakfast

Overnight Montecatini

Day 4 WED, MAY 6, 2020

MONTECATINI FREE TIME OR OPTIONAL EXPERIENCE TO THE CINQUE TERRE

Relax in the soothing waters of Montecatini Thermal Spa on your day at leisure or join an Optional Experience to the Cinque Terre, whose quaint pastel-hued villages cling to the rugged Ligurian cliffs.

Meal: Breakfast

Overnight Montecatini

Day 5 THU, MAY 7, 2020

MONTECATINI – MILAN – BAVENO

Wander through the sophisticated streets of Milan joining your Local Specialist on a walking tour that will reveal the city’s iconic and unexpected highlights. See the Gothic Cathedral, glass-domed Galleria and La Scala Opera House, then its time to continue to Italy’s much admired Lake District, our home for the next two nights.

Meal: Breakfast

Overnight Baveno

Day 6 FRI, MAY 8, 2020

BAVENO FREE DAY

Lap up gentle lakeside living during a full day spent at leisure in this picture-perfect setting. Spend the day relaxing or take an alpine train journey to see the magnificent panoramic views of the north. This evening, we’ll enjoy a Farewell Dinner with our travel companions and Travel Director.

Meals: Breakfast, Farewell Dinner

Overnight Baveno

Day 7 SAT, MAY 9, 2020

DEPART MILAN

Our encounter with Italy has sadly come to an end with a group transfer to Milan airport (either Linate or Malpensa depending on flights).

Meal: Breakfast

Price:

Per Person Based on Double Occupancy: $2599

Single Supplement – $3199 (Max 3)

Includes:

Roundtrip airfare from DFW

Roundtrip transfers between airport and hotel

6-night hotel accommodations

Hotel service charges,and taxes

6 breakfasts/2 dinners

Porterage for one suitcase per person

Trafalgar tour guide

Price Does Not Inlcude:

All personal expenses i.e. telephone, laundry, etc.

Alcoholic Beverages

Optional excursions

Gratuities to guide and drivers

Meals other than specified

Airline baggage charges