KLUV World Tour: San Diego For The 4th Of July

March 6, 2019
Miles In The Morning
fireworks
Your Morning Links

Beat the Texas summer heat and celebrate July 4th in a very special way.

Join your fellow KLUV listeners for a long weekend in San Diego, California, July 2nd through July 6th, 2019.

We’re sightseeing, wine tasting and on July 4th, we’ll have a very special dinner with a priceless view of the fireworks, plus ample free time to explore on your own. Including Air, hotel, transfers and 7 meals, you can’t beat this price!

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

  • $1699
  • $2199 Single

*Per Person Based on Double Occupancy

*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.

The price includes...

  • Roundtrip air from DFW
  • First class hotel accommodations in San Diego
  • Roundtrip Transfers between the airport and hotel
  • Luxury motorcoach touring with Services of a Trafalgar guide
  • Meals as stated
  • Taxes

The price does NOT include...

  • Items of a purely personal nature
  • Meals
  • Gratuities to guides & drivers

Fireworks
San Diego
Sharon Carr Travel
California
wine tasting

