KLUV World Tour: San Diego For The 4th Of July

Beat the Texas summer heat and celebrate July 4th in a very special way.

Join your fellow KLUV listeners for a long weekend in San Diego, California, July 2nd through July 6th, 2019.

We’re sightseeing, wine tasting and on July 4th, we’ll have a very special dinner with a priceless view of the fireworks, plus ample free time to explore on your own. Including Air, hotel, transfers and 7 meals, you can’t beat this price!

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

$1699

$2199 Single

*Per Person Based on Double Occupancy

*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.

The price includes...

Roundtrip air from DFW

First class hotel accommodations in San Diego

Roundtrip Transfers between the airport and hotel

Luxury motorcoach touring with Services of a Trafalgar guide

Meals as stated

Taxes

The price does NOT include...