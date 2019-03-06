KLUV World Tour: San Diego For The 4th Of July
March 6, 2019
Beat the Texas summer heat and celebrate July 4th in a very special way.
Join your fellow KLUV listeners for a long weekend in San Diego, California, July 2nd through July 6th, 2019.
We’re sightseeing, wine tasting and on July 4th, we’ll have a very special dinner with a priceless view of the fireworks, plus ample free time to explore on your own. Including Air, hotel, transfers and 7 meals, you can’t beat this price!
To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.
The price is...
- $1699
- $2199 Single
*Per Person Based on Double Occupancy
*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.
The price includes...
- Roundtrip air from DFW
- First class hotel accommodations in San Diego
- Roundtrip Transfers between the airport and hotel
- Luxury motorcoach touring with Services of a Trafalgar guide
- Meals as stated
- Taxes
The price does NOT include...
- Items of a purely personal nature
- Meals
- Gratuities to guides & drivers