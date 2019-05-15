KLUV World Tour: Set Sail On The New Carnival Vista

ocho_rios_jamaica
Think Cozumel, Mexico...Grand Cayman, Cayman...and Rios, Jamaica all on the Carnival Vista!!! Not only that but we're talking prices from 20 years ago!!!!!

Join us January 25th through February 1st, 2020.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

  • $699 Cat 4B - Inside Stateroom
  • $709 Cat 4C - Inside Stateroom
  • $724 Cat 4D - Inside Stateroom
  • $729 Cat 4E - Inside Stateroom
  • $989 Cat 8B - Balcony Stateroom
  • $999 Cat 8C - Balcony Stateroom

*Prices are per person based on double occupancy

The price includes...

  • 7 night cruise aboard the Carnival Vista
  • Port charges and taxes
  • All Amenities on board including meals and entertainment

The price does NOT include...

  • Optional excursions
  • Gratuities (will be added to your onboard acct)
  • Spa amenities such as massage
  • Items of a personal nature
