KLUV World Tour: Ski Lake Tahoe!
October 23, 2019
Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour through Lake Tahoe!
Join us from February 27 through March 2, 2020!
To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.
Price:
Per Person Based on Double Occupancy: $1099
Single Travelers: $1599
Includes:
Roundtrip airfare from DFW to Reno
Roundtrip transfers between airport and hotel
4 – night hotel accommodations at the Marriott Timbers Lodge
Does Not Include
All personal expenses i.e. telephone, laundry, meals etc.
Alcoholic Beverages
Optional excursions