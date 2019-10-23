KLUV World Tour: Ski Lake Tahoe!

Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour through Lake Tahoe!

Tomorrow morning on the #KLUVWorldTour! A post shared by @ sharoncarrtravel on Oct 22, 2019 at 1:04pm PDT

Join us from February 27 through March 2, 2020!

To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.

Price:

Per Person Based on Double Occupancy: $1099

Single Travelers: $1599

Includes:

Roundtrip airfare from DFW to Reno

Roundtrip transfers between airport and hotel

4 – night hotel accommodations at the Marriott Timbers Lodge

Does Not Include

All personal expenses i.e. telephone, laundry, meals etc.

Alcoholic Beverages

Optional excursions