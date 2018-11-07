KLUV World Tour: Spring Training In Arizona With Your Texas Rangers

November 7, 2018
Ok baseball lovers, this is the trip for you! Especially if you're a Texas Rangers fan! We're talking spring training...in Arizona..with your Texas Rangers!!!!!!! Phoenix, Scottsdale & TWO Spring Training Games!!!!!

Join us March 10th through March 14th, 2019.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

  • $1999 Per Person based on Double Occupancy
  • $2699 Single Occupancy

*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.

The price inlcudes...

  • Roundtrip Airfare – DFW
  • 4 Nights at One Hotel – Phoenix Area
  • Tour Director
  • 6 Meals: 4 Breakfasts & 2 Dinners
  • Motorcoach Transportation
  • Sightseeing per Itinerary
  • Hotel Transfers
  • Baggage Handling

The price does NOT include...

  • Items of a purely personal nature
  • Meals
  • Airline Baggage Fees

 

