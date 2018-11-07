KLUV World Tour: Spring Training In Arizona With Your Texas Rangers
November 7, 2018
Ok baseball lovers, this is the trip for you! Especially if you're a Texas Rangers fan! We're talking spring training...in Arizona..with your Texas Rangers!!!!!!! Phoenix, Scottsdale & TWO Spring Training Games!!!!!
Join us March 10th through March 14th, 2019.
To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.
The price is...
- $1999 Per Person based on Double Occupancy
- $2699 Single Occupancy
*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.
The price inlcudes...
- Roundtrip Airfare – DFW
- 4 Nights at One Hotel – Phoenix Area
- Tour Director
- 6 Meals: 4 Breakfasts & 2 Dinners
- Motorcoach Transportation
- Sightseeing per Itinerary
- Hotel Transfers
- Baggage Handling
The price does NOT include...
- Items of a purely personal nature
- Meals
- Airline Baggage Fees