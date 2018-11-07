KLUV World Tour: Spring Training In Arizona With Your Texas Rangers

Ok baseball lovers, this is the trip for you! Especially if you're a Texas Rangers fan! We're talking spring training...in Arizona..with your Texas Rangers!!!!!!! Phoenix, Scottsdale & TWO Spring Training Games!!!!!

Join us March 10th through March 14th, 2019.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

$1999 Per Person based on Double Occupancy

$2699 Single Occupancy

*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.

The price inlcudes...

Roundtrip Airfare – DFW

4 Nights at One Hotel – Phoenix Area

Tour Director

6 Meals: 4 Breakfasts & 2 Dinners

Motorcoach Transportation

Sightseeing per Itinerary

Hotel Transfers

Baggage Handling

The price does NOT include...