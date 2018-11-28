KLUV World Tour: Take The Rocky Mountaineer Train From Banff To Vancouver

Celebrate Sharon Carr Travel’s 50th Anniversary with one of our all time favorite trips.

You’ve never seen beauty until you’ve seen the Rocky Mountains in Canada. We will spend two nights in Vancouver, two days on the train, stopping in Kamloops for the night and two nights in Banff. The leaves will be changing and we just might see the 1st snowfall of the season. Every client we send on this tour comes back raving about the scenery, the animals and the experience. AND, check out the savings. I highly recommend Rocky Mountaineer. AND, I PLAN TO TRAVEL WITH YOU SO JOIN ME. - Sharon Carr

Join us September 30th through October 6th, 2019.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

Silver Leaf Service (Per Person based on Double Occupancy)

$3699

$4899 (singles)

Gold Leaf Service (Per Person based on Double Occupancy)

$3999

$4999 (singles)

Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.

The price inlcudes...

Air from DFW to Calgary-Vancouver to DFW

Transfer from Calgary Airport to Banff

Transfer from Vancouver hotel to airport

Banff and Yoho National Park Tour including lunch at Emerald Lake Lodge

6 nights 1st class hotel accommodations

Two days Rocky Mountaineer Silver Leaf OR Gold Leaf train trip from Banff to Vancouver including complimentary alcoholic and non alcoholic beverages

2 breakfasts, 2 lunches served aboard Rocky Mountaineer

2 breakfasts, 2 dinners included at our hotels or local restaurants

Rail Station transfers in Banff, Kamloops & Vancouver

Sightseeing in Victoria & Butchart Gardens

Luggage handling and National Park Pass

All hotel service charges, baggage handling fees (1 suitcase per person)

A RM staff escort

50th anniversary gifts (A RM backpack, onboard gift certificate, lunch & Group Photo at Chateau Lake Louise)

The price does NOT include...