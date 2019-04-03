KLUV World Tour: Thanksgiving In Rome!
April 3, 2019
Ok world travelers, how about Thanksgiving in Rome???
We know that our educators can only travel at certain times of the year. And, yes, you may have to take 3 days off so plan ahead. Don’t miss this opportunity; a price like this to Italy doesn’t come along very often.
~ Casey Carr
Join us November 20th through November 26th, 2019.
To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.
The price is...
- $1999
- $2599 Single Rate
The price includes...
- Round trip flights on American Airlines from DFW to Rome
- Round trip Transfers between airport and hotel
- 5 Nights hotel accommodations
- Breakfast each morning/ 2 dinner
- All Taxes (including all air and hotel taxes, security fees, and fuel surcharges)
The price does NOT include...
- Items of a purely personal nature
- Meals other than specified
- Gratuities to guides and drivers