KLUV World Tour: Thanksgiving In Rome!

Ok world travelers, how about Thanksgiving in Rome???

We know that our educators can only travel at certain times of the year. And, yes, you may have to take 3 days off so plan ahead. Don’t miss this opportunity; a price like this to Italy doesn’t come along very often.

~ Casey Carr

Join us November 20th through November 26th, 2019.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

$1999

$2599 Single Rate

The price includes...

Round trip flights on American Airlines from DFW to Rome

Round trip Transfers between airport and hotel

5 Nights hotel accommodations

Breakfast each morning/ 2 dinner

All Taxes (including all air and hotel taxes, security fees, and fuel surcharges)

The price does NOT include...