KLUV World Tour: Treasures Of Ireland

Top of the mornin' to ya! It's time for another fabulous trip with Sharon Carr Travel!!! Think green...lush vegetation...castles...Guinness...shamrocks...and sheep! If you didn't catch on, we're going to Ireland!!!

Join us September 6th through September 12th, 2019.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

$2399

$2899 – Single Maximum 2

*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.

The price includes...

Roundtrip airfare from DFW/Dublin/DFW

Roundtrip transfers between airport and hotel

5-nighs first class hotel accommodations with private facilities

Hotel service charges, tips, baggage handling fees and taxes

1 Welcome Reception, 5 Breakfasts, 1 Dinner

Touring by luxury motor coach

Porterage for one suitcase per person

The price does NOT include...