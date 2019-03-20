KLUV World Tour: Treasures Of Ireland

March 20, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
Glendalough,_Ireland
Top of the mornin' to ya! It's time for another fabulous trip with Sharon Carr Travel!!! Think green...lush vegetation...castles...Guinness...shamrocks...and sheep! If you didn't catch on, we're going to Ireland!!!

Join us September 6th through September 12th, 2019.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

  • $2399
  • $2899 – Single Maximum 2

*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.

The price includes...

  • Roundtrip airfare from DFW/Dublin/DFW
  • Roundtrip transfers between airport and hotel
  • 5-nighs first class hotel accommodations with private facilities
  • Hotel service charges, tips, baggage handling fees and taxes
  • 1 Welcome Reception, 5 Breakfasts, 1 Dinner
  • Touring by luxury motor coach
  • Porterage for one suitcase per person

The price does NOT include...

  • All personal expenses i.e. telephone, laundry, etc.
  • Alcoholic Beverages
  • Optional excursions
  • Gratuities to guide and drivers
  • Meals other than specified
Sharon Carr Travel
Ireland
Vacation
dublin
glendalough
killarney
blarney
limerick
cliffs of moher

