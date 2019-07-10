KLUV World Tour: Tulips & Windmills Aboard The 5-Star River Duchess

July 10, 2019
Miles In The Morning
amsterdam

(Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Features
KLUV World Tour
Your Morning Links

Time for another fabulous trip with Sharon Carr Travel! How does a cruise aboard the 5-Star River Duchess? You'll cruise through the tulips and windmills!

Join us March27th through April 6th, 2020.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

  • Classic - $3899 (Per Person Based on Double Occupancy **Waitlist Only** Includes Discount)
  • Deluxe - $4499 (Per Person Based on Double Occupancy, Includes Discount)
  • French Balcony -$4999 (Per Person Based on Double Occupancy, Includes Discount)

Up at @kluv987 this morning talking Tulips & Windmills in the Netherlands with @kluvmiles @kluvrebekah & @rancken, A 10 night five-star all-inclusive river cruise on the Danube with @uniworldcruises and you will not believe the price. Details at 7:30 AM, tune in!

A post shared by @ sharoncarrtravel on

The price includes...

  • Roundtrip air from DFW
  • 10 day cruise on the River Duchess
  • All transfers on arrival and departure days
  • All gratuities onboard
  • Unlimited beverages onboard, including fine wine, beer, spirits, soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, and bottled water. Some premium liquors are additional.
  • All meals onboard, impeccably prepared by Uniworld chefs, using the finest and freshest ingredients from local markets
  • Shore excursions hosted by English-speaking local experts, with “Choice Is Yours, Gentle Walking, and “Go Active” options
  • Complimentary portable audio headset system used on all shore excursions
  • A variety of complimentary culinary experiences and onboard dining options
  • All entertainment and Signature Lectures onboard
  • Complimentary Internet and Wi-Fi access onboard
  • Complimentary in-stateroom Infotainment Center
  • Complimentary well-equipped fitness center and exercise classes
  • Complimentary use of bicycles and Nordic walking sticks for onshore enjoyment
  • The finest river view staterooms afloat—many with French balconies—offering deluxe signature touches including handcrafted beds from Savoir® of England and a wide variety of pillow options for the most soothing night’s sleep
  • Award-winning service from professionally trained, English-speaking staff on ships with an average capacity of just 130 guests and the highest staff-to-guest ratio in the river cruise industry.

The price does NOT include...

  • Items of a personal nature and some premium alcoholic beverages other than specified.
kluv world tour
Sharon Carr Travel
Trip
Vacation
amersterdam
tulips
windmills

