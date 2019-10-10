Klyde Warren Park Welcomes 30-Foot Tall Inflatable Poo For “Poop-Themed” Experience

October 10, 2019
Dallas, Klyde Warren Park, Downtown Dallas

Visitors to Klyde Warren Park today will be greeted by a gigantic 30-foot tall piece of poop.

This piece is a test run for a “poop-themed” experience put on by toilet spray company Poo-Pourri. The company hopes the display will encourage attendees to  “drop the cap they’ve been holding in.”

 

A Poo-Pourri statement says that Klyde Warren Park-goers will be asked to rid themselves of "self-sabotaging thoughts,” including ones that, "when held in, weight us down, constipate our minds and hold us back from showing up as our authentic selves."

The exhibit will be open TODAY from 9am to 9pm, after which, it will embark on a 22 city tour.  It's expected to take a (bathroom) break back in Dallas April 23-26, 2020.

Via Dallas News

