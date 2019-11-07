Kris Kristofferson To Receive CMA Lifetime Achievement Award

November 7, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Kris Kristofferson, Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony, 2016

(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Next week during the 53rd annual CMA Awards, a special tribute will be played to honor the recipient of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, Kris Kristofferson.

The Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award is given in recognition of an artist’s historical impact on fans and industry professionals alike. Previous winners include yes, Willie himself, Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers, and most recently, Dolly Parton.

The CMA Awards, co-hosted by Carrie Underwood, along with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, will air live from Nashville Wednesday, November 13th.

Via Rolling Stone

Tags: 
Kris Kristofferson
CMA Awards
Music
Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award