Kris Kristofferson To Receive CMA Lifetime Achievement Award

Next week during the 53rd annual CMA Awards, a special tribute will be played to honor the recipient of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, Kris Kristofferson.

Kris Kristofferson will receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s CMA Awards https://t.co/VZpoObDm8h pic.twitter.com/zPhOyfne8x — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 5, 2019

The Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award is given in recognition of an artist’s historical impact on fans and industry professionals alike. Previous winners include yes, Willie himself, Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers, and most recently, Dolly Parton.

The CMA Awards, co-hosted by Carrie Underwood, along with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, will air live from Nashville Wednesday, November 13th.

Via Rolling Stone