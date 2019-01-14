An Egg Just Took Down Kylie Jenner's Baby Announcement As The Most Liked Instagram Post Ever

January 14, 2019
brown_egg
Well, well, well, this just might be the dumbest internet drama to date! It's Kylie Jenner VS an egg for the most liked post on Instagram.

Let's start from the beginning...just last year, Kylie Jenner's birth announcement became the most liked post on Instagram raking in over 18 million likes.

stormi webster ----

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

She had a good long 11 month run right? It's about time she went down. Unfortunately, it was at the hands of an egg. Not just any ole egg, but a brown egg. Yeah that's about the only thing special about it. Anyway, this particular egg managed to wrangle in over 26 million likes in 10 days!

Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this -- #LikeTheEgg #EggSoldiers #EggGang

A post shared by EGG GANG -- (@world_record_egg) on

Needless to say, but Kylie wasn't too happy about the take down. If fact, she attacked one of egg's brothers on social media, cracking his head open on the concrete.

Take that little egg

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Of course, that post hasn't quite hit the 15 million mark just yet. But it could very well beat the egg!

egg
Kylie Jenner
Instagram
most liked

