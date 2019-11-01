Labrador Retriever Officially Sworn In As State Attorney’s First Emotional Support Dog

November 1, 2019
Black Lab, Dog, Puppy, Smiling, Labrador Retriever

(Photo by Getty Images)

Up until now, the Illinois State’s Attorney office did not have an emotional support dog.

Well, enter Hatty.

The 2-year-old Labrador retriever was officially sworn in as the office’s first emotional support dog during a special ceremony this past Tuesday.

 

Hatty will now work 9 to 5, assisting and comforting children and mentally disabled victims of sexual assault and violence, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said in a statement, “Navigating the criminal justice system can be confusing and scary, especially for young people and other victims of sexual assault. Victims are the center of our work, and I know personally that retelling a painful story of abuse can cause trauma all over again. We’re excited to welcome Hatty to our team where she will provide comfort and peace to victims during one of the most difficult times in their lives.”

