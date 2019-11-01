Labrador Retriever Officially Sworn In As State Attorney’s First Emotional Support Dog

Up until now, the Illinois State’s Attorney office did not have an emotional support dog.

Well, enter Hatty.

The 2-year-old Labrador retriever was officially sworn in as the office’s first emotional support dog during a special ceremony this past Tuesday.

Labrador sworn in at state’s attorney’s office in Chicago - LOVE this photo of emotional support dog Hatty with her paw on the book being sworn in! She’ll provide comfort & assistance to young & mentally disabled victims of sexual assault & violence. https://t.co/0LFM7gTRsK pic.twitter.com/OmgOYxWKL3 — Mike Dowling ☘(@MikeD0WLING) October 31, 2019

Hatty will now work 9 to 5, assisting and comforting children and mentally disabled victims of sexual assault and violence, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said in a statement, “Navigating the criminal justice system can be confusing and scary, especially for young people and other victims of sexual assault. Victims are the center of our work, and I know personally that retelling a painful story of abuse can cause trauma all over again. We’re excited to welcome Hatty to our team where she will provide comfort and peace to victims during one of the most difficult times in their lives.”

