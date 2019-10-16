New “Lady And The Tramp” Trailer Recreates Iconic Spaghetti Scene
You can hardly enjoy a nice plate of spaghetti without thinking of the Disney classic Lady and the Tramp.
Tramp, nudging the meatball towards Lady with his nose, and the pair sharing a smooch after chomping on the same noodle is one of the most iconic scenes in movie history.
Disney’s live-action adaptation of Lady and the Tramp starts streaming on Disney+ November 12, but if you don’t want to wait a month to see the recreation of that iconic scene, the movie’s latest trailer gives you an exclusive sneak peek.
Streaming exclusively on Disney+ November 12, the film features Justin Theroux as the voice of Tramp, with Tessa Thompson as Lady.