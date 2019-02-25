Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga Wowed The Oscar Audience With Their LIVE Performance Of "Shallow"

February 25, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
lady_gaga_bradley_cooper

(Photo by Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

One of the biggest and most anticipated moments during the Oscars was the LIVE performance of "Shallow" with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Just before the song took home the Oscar for Best Original Song, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga took the stage together for possibly the last performance of the hit song.

Weirdly, there was no introduction of the duo. Perhaps nerves were to blame? The two just clasped hands and walked on stage together. Bradley Cooper's eyes never strayed from Gaga. And the two gave their best performance yet. In fact, they got a standing ovation.

Unfortunately, this video cuts off at the end where Bradley Cooper wipes his hand across his face as if to say "whew, it's over." Don't worry Bradley, you two were amazing!

 

 

Tags: 
Bradley Cooper
Lady Gaga
OSCARS
live performance
shallow
best original song.

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes