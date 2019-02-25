Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga Wowed The Oscar Audience With Their LIVE Performance Of "Shallow"

One of the biggest and most anticipated moments during the Oscars was the LIVE performance of "Shallow" with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Just before the song took home the Oscar for Best Original Song, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga took the stage together for possibly the last performance of the hit song.

Weirdly, there was no introduction of the duo. Perhaps nerves were to blame? The two just clasped hands and walked on stage together. Bradley Cooper's eyes never strayed from Gaga. And the two gave their best performance yet. In fact, they got a standing ovation.

Video of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Perform &quot;Shallow&quot; at the 2019 Oscars!

Unfortunately, this video cuts off at the end where Bradley Cooper wipes his hand across his face as if to say "whew, it's over." Don't worry Bradley, you two were amazing!