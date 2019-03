If you were hoping for a little baby Gaga in 9 months...sorry, it's NOT happening.

After social media ran rampant with the rumor that Lady Gaga was pregnant, Queen of the Little Monsters had to step in and squash it. Sorry, she's not with child. Instead, she's with album. It looks like album #6 is on the way!

Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 12, 2019

Yes! Bring on that new album!