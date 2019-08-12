Lady Gaga To Fund More Than 160 Classroom Projects In El Paso, Dayton, And Gilroy

August 12, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Lady Gaga, Red Carpet, Smiling, 91st Academy Awards, Award, 2019

(Photo by Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Through her Born This Way foundation, Lady Gaga announced last Friday her intention to fully fund over 160 classroom projects in the three cities recently involved in mass shootings.

The project will span 14 classrooms in Dayton, 125 classrooms in El Paso, and 23 classrooms in Gilroy, California.  Lady Gaga wrote on Facebook that her “heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones and communities who are left to grieve.” She’s hoping these funds will provide students "access to the support they need to inspire their students to work together and bring their dreams to life.”

Some of the projects include educational tools on emotional regulation, age-appropriate books, and creative modules that involve photography and painting.

Via CBS News

Tags: 
Lady Gaga
Born This Way Foundation
Dayon
Ohio
el paso
Texas
Gilroy
California
Shootings
School
Kids
Donations
Sweet
charity
School Projects

