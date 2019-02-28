Sorry Folks, But Lady Gaga Is Not In Love With Bradley Cooper

February 28, 2019
Miles In The Morning
lady_gaga

(Photo by Faye Sadou/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

It's officially over. We can finally stop talking about Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. They are NOT dating. They are NOT in love. Sorry.

On Wednesday night, Lady Gaga set the record straight, once and for all, about her relationship with Bradley Cooper. And she had to go on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE to do it!

Before the interview really gets started, Gaga busted out her brand new Oscar! And yes, it sat there for the entire interview. As with any talk show, there was a lot of small talk. Don't worry though, they eventually got to the real issues...her real-life relationship with Bradley Cooper. Honestly, her eye roll says it all!

There you have it. They fooled is all!

Tags: 
Lady Gaga
Bradley Cooper
OSCARS
shallow
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Love

