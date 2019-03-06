It's Official, There's Only One Remaining Blockbuster Left On This Earth

Oh how the mighty have fallen.

Ladies and gents, it's official. There is only one remaining Blockbuster video left in the world. The store in Bend, Oregon is the last one standing after the store in Perth , Australia has shut down. The co-owner of the Australia store, Lyn Borszeky said...

"We put in a pretty good effort to be the last one in Australia, I suppose, but it was going to happen eventually and now is the time."

The Oregon store actually made the announcement via Twitter.

We just got off the phone with an Australian radio station. The last Blockbuster in Australia is closing at the end of this month making our Bend Oregon Store the Last Blockbuster on the Planet!!!! #LastBlockbuster #IntheWorld — Blockbuster Bend (@BlockbusterBend) March 5, 2019

RIP Blockbuster. You had a good run.