Lawmaker Denies Ripping Huge Fart On National Television

Rep. Eric Swalwell, a congressman from California, has been a busy man the last few days.

Swalwell has been working tirelessly to clear his name of farting on live television, and microphones picking everything up.

Swalwell was making an appearance on MSNBC’s Hardball with Chris Matthews, when he even appeared to pause mid-sentence to let one ‘er rip.

Eric Swalwell appears to drop a massive fart during live on television



Turn the sound on, this is real pic.twitter.com/DyElNSwYog — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 19, 2019

The 39-year-old congressman was quick to deny the allegations, however, texting a reporter from Buzzfeed News, “It was not me!!!!!” Ha. And I didn’t hear it when I was speaking.”

Of course, others have their doubts.

It is real you can tell the pause he takes to push it out — crazdcuntryrebel (@crazdrebel) November 19, 2019

The slight pause as he realizes he can't hold it in any longer is pure gold. — Henry Chinaski (@ashsoles) November 19, 2019

Hardball itself has even defended Swalwell’s claims, saying the noise was caused by a mug scraping across a desk.

Sorry to disappoint the conspiracy theorists - it was the #hardball mug scraping across the desk. Get yours today and let’s get back to the news! https://t.co/SG8Owm2IBw — Hardball (@hardball) November 19, 2019

Swalwell, of course, agreed!

Via NY Post