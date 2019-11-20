Lawmaker Denies Ripping Huge Fart On National Television

November 20, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Businessman, Gas, Fart, Pointing

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

 Rep. Eric Swalwell, a congressman from California, has been a busy man the last few days.

Swalwell has been working tirelessly to clear his name of farting on live television, and microphones picking everything up.

Swalwell was making an appearance on MSNBC’s Hardball with Chris Matthews, when he even appeared to pause mid-sentence to let one ‘er rip.

The 39-year-old congressman was quick to deny the allegations, however, texting a reporter from Buzzfeed News, “It was not me!!!!!”  Ha. And I didn’t hear it when I was speaking.”

Of course, others have their doubts.

Hardball itself has even defended Swalwell’s claims, saying the noise was caused by a mug scraping across a desk.

Swalwell, of course, agreed!

Via NY Post

Tags: 
Eric Swalwell
Congressman
Chris Matthews
Fart
Gas
funny
Video
Social Media
Twitter
viral