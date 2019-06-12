Let's Do The Justin Bieber Challenge! Pick A Celeb That's 31 Years Older Than You To Fight!

It's the tweet heard round the world!!!!!!!!

Earlier this week, Justin Bieber took to Twitter to challenge Tom Cruise to a fight in the octagon. Why? Who knows! There's a theory that it's some sort of publicity stunt. Perhaps MTV is bringing back Celebrity Death Match (cough, Jeff Miles' theory, cough).

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Now, here's where the Bieber challenge comes into play. Tom Cruise is 31 years older than the Biebs. Soooo, people are finding celebrities that are 31 year their senior and challenging to fight them. Needless to say, but it's hilarious!

Justin Bieber is 25, Tom Cruise is 56.



Challenge an actor 31 years older than you to a fight. I’ll go first…



Sam Waterston, you’re a punk, and due for an ass beating. Name the place. pic.twitter.com/DZGjmzPvUD — Misnomer (@Misnomer) June 10, 2019

Tony Bennett, are you eyeballing me? How 'bout we take this outside? pic.twitter.com/XFxs3QwWpR — Jim O'Shaughnessy (@jposhaughnessy) June 11, 2019

I ain't scared of you Jackie Chan



Editor's Note: Raymond is very scared. https://t.co/QH4BPLDkb6 — Raymond Summerlin (@RMSummerlin) June 11, 2019

Tell us who your celebrity fight would be!!!