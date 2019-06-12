Let's Do The Justin Bieber Challenge! Pick A Celeb That's 31 Years Older Than You To Fight!

June 12, 2019
justin_bieber

It's the tweet heard round the world!!!!!!!!

Earlier this week, Justin Bieber took to Twitter to challenge Tom Cruise to a fight in the octagon. Why? Who knows! There's a theory that it's some sort of publicity stunt. Perhaps MTV is bringing back Celebrity Death Match (cough, Jeff Miles' theory, cough). 

Now, here's where the Bieber challenge comes into play. Tom Cruise is 31 years older than the Biebs. Soooo, people are finding celebrities that are 31 year their senior and challenging to fight them. Needless to say, but it's hilarious!

Tell us who your celebrity fight would be!!!

