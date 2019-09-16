Library Finds Someone Used A Taco In Place Of A Bookmark

September 16, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Most people looking for a bookmark will usually settle on a scrap piece of paper or maybe an old gift card. 

A library in Indiana, however, found the most unusual bookmark in one of their books.  Amanda Mae tweeted a picture of the book, which shows a full soft taco crushed in between its pages.  There are also clear taco stains on both pages of the book, which appears to be authored by English poet Edward Lear.

 

We just think that’s a good waste of a taco.

Via Washington Examiner

