Library Finds Someone Used A Taco In Place Of A Bookmark

Most people looking for a bookmark will usually settle on a scrap piece of paper or maybe an old gift card.

A library in Indiana, however, found the most unusual bookmark in one of their books. Amanda Mae tweeted a picture of the book, which shows a full soft taco crushed in between its pages. There are also clear taco stains on both pages of the book, which appears to be authored by English poet Edward Lear.

Don’t have a bookmark? Try using a taco. (Actual photo of an actual book found in the book drop at my library in Indiana a few years back) pic.twitter.com/yU9jrKoFkF — Amanda Mae -- (@miss_amandamae) September 14, 2019

We just think that’s a good waste of a taco.

Via Washington Examiner