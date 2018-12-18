Lil Jon's Christmas Rap Is The Only Song You Need For The Holidays

Lil Jon is back with a sick Christmas beat! That's right, it's the rap song we never knew we needed for Christmas. Until now!

Ladies and gents, if you're looking to spice things up this holiday season, really shake things up at your holiday party, you simply must play "All I Really Want For Christmas" By Lil Jon, featuring the Kool-Aid Man. And yes, it's that Kool-Aid Man.

Video of Lil Jon featuring Kool-Aid Man - All I Really Want For Christmas (Official Music Video)

By the way, doesn't this make you want an invite to Lil Jon's Christmas party?