Lil Jon's Christmas Rap Is The Only Song You Need For The Holidays

December 18, 2018
Miles In The Morning
lil_jon

(Photo by Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Christmas
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Lil Jon is back with a sick Christmas beat! That's right, it's the rap song we never knew we needed for Christmas. Until now!

Ladies and gents, if you're looking to spice things up this holiday season, really shake things up at your holiday party, you simply must play "All I Really Want For Christmas" By Lil Jon, featuring the Kool-Aid Man. And yes, it's that Kool-Aid Man.

By the way, doesn't this make you want an invite to Lil Jon's Christmas party?

 

Tags: 
lil jon
kool-aid man
rap song
Christmas
all i really want for christmas

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes