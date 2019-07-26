LimeBike Explodes During Use, Sends Rider To Hospital With Burns To Leg

A man in Queens riding a LimeBike was sent to the hospital after the bike EXPLODED in the middle of his commute.

A @limebike has exploded in Rockaway Beach, NY. Someone was riding it at the time and experienced minor burns. FDNY responded and extinguished the fire. #limebike #fire #rockaway #ThatAintNormal pic.twitter.com/2m7Dd4MC4s — Rockaway Times (@Rockawaytimes) July 25, 2019

The rider was sent to the hospital with a non-critical burn to his leg.

The victim told the fire department upon their arrival he believed the bike’s battery pack exploded after overheating.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Lime spokesperson Russell Murphy said this appears to have been an “isolated incident.”

LIME STATEMENT: After an initial investigation this appears to be an isolated incident, and we continue to work with local authorities to assist however possible. We are reaching out to the rider and are thankful the injuries were minor. — Russell Murphy (@RussMurphNY) July 25, 2019

Via NY Post