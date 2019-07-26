LimeBike Explodes During Use, Sends Rider To Hospital With Burns To Leg

July 26, 2019
Miles In The Morning
LimeBike, Bike Share, Parked, Street, Bicycle

(Photo by Jeff Bollier/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

A man in Queens riding a LimeBike was sent to the hospital after the bike EXPLODED in the middle of his commute.

The rider was sent to the hospital with a non-critical burn to his leg.

The victim told the fire department upon their arrival he believed the bike’s battery pack exploded after overheating.  

In a statement posted to Twitter, Lime spokesperson Russell Murphy said this appears to have been an “isolated incident.” 

Via NY Post

