“The Lion King” Sets July Box Office Record With $185 Million Opening Weekend

July 22, 2019
Donald Glover, Red Carpet, The Lion King, Premiere, Dolby Theatre, 2019

(Photo by Faye Sadou/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Lion King has received mixed reviews, but it is still king of the box office.

The film earned $185 million in its opening weekend, a record for a movie released in July.  The previous record was held by Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, which earned $169.1 million in its opening weekend.

 

Paul Dergarabedian, media analyst at Comscore, said, “The Lion King was the perfect movie at the right time, boosting sales over the same weekend last year by 51% and giving the box office a much-needed 'Hakuna Matata' inducing bit of box office positivity and in the process knocked the year-to-date deficit down nearly 2% in a single weekend.”

Via CNBC

