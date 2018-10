Michael Jackson's "Thriller" is the official song of Halloween. However, after 36 years of airplay, it might be time to revamp it.

Now, how do you alter one of the greatest songs of all time? Well, you don't really mess with it, instead you have an orchestra of floppy discs throw down the beat.

Video of Thriller on FLOPPOTRON

Ooooooo, kind a spooky!