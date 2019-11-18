Study Finds Listening To 78 Minutes Of Music Daily Is Beneficial To Your Health

Listening to music can help save your life!

A new study from Deezer has found that listening to 78 minutes of music daily should be part of your routine to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Deezer also found that it’s best to listen to music ranging across five different moods, uplifting, relaxing, sad, motivating, and “anger management.”

To break it down, the average person should listen to the following daily:

-14 minutes of uplifting music (user’s choice) to feel happy (18% of your musical RDA)

-16 minutes of calming music (user’s choice) to feel relaxed (20.5% of your music RDA)

-16 minutes of music (user’s choice) to overcome sadness (20.5% of your music RDA)

-15 minutes of motivating music (user’s choice) to aid concentration (19% of your music RDA

-17 minutes of music (user’s choice) to help manage anger (22% of your music RDA)

Lyz Cooper, from the British Academy of Sound Therapy, explained why listening to music is so important. She said, "There are certain properties of music that affect the mind and body. Dedicating time each day to listen to music that triggers different emotions can have a hugely beneficial impact on our well-being. Listening to happy songs increases blood flow to areas of the brain associated with reward, and decreases flow to the amygdala, the part of the brain associated with fear."

The study says that it takes on average 11 eleven minutes to feel the benefits of music, and just five minutes to feel happier.

Via Kerrang!