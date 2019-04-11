Toddler Falls Asleep Behind The Wheel Of His Toy Lawn Mower

April 11, 2019
john_deere

Proof that kids can fall asleep ANYWHERE!!!!!!!! Or while doing ANYTHING!!!!!!!

Just when you think you've seen it all, a toddler does a drive by through the lawn, passed out behind the wheel of his toy lawn mower. Impressively though, he somehow still manages to hold on and keep himself upright inside the moving vehicle.

You have to watch all the way to the end. Why? Because he finally gives it up and just puts his head down on the steering wheel. However, his foot is still on the gas pedal.

Hahahaha! We're glad he didn't run into the fence or over someone for that matter.

