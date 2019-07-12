"The Little Mermaid" Fans Are Pushing Hard For Guy Fieri To Be Cast As Ursula

Guy Fieri, Sidelines, Sunglasses, Outside, Sunny, Staring Into The Distance, 2018

(Photo by Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports)

As the casting decision start to roll out for the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, there is only one name fans are clamoring for to be cast as Ursula.

But he's more well known for his grilling than his acting.

There has been a massive social media push to have celebrity chef Guy Fieri cast as the sea witch Ursula, the antagonist to Ariel.

And it appears that Fieri himself is on board with the idea as well!

It is HIGHLY unlikely that Fieri will nab this role, but don't be too upset.  The incredibly funny Melissa McCarthy is actually in talks to star in the film, which is set to begin production in April, 2020.

Via TODAY

