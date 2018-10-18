LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea

October 18, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Shows
Your Morning Links

Currently on the Disney Dream, we're celebrating Halloween on the high seas. Ooooooooooooo (you're supposed to read that in a ghost voice).

We've seen everything from Mickey and the rest of the Disney crew in their Halloween costumes to the ultimate Halloween tree lighting. We even went trick or treating on the ship!

However, Halloween isn't the only holiday celebrated here on the Dream. Yeah, you know where we're going with this...Christmas baby! And yes, the big guy aka Santa is on the ship!

Disney
cruise
Halloween
Christmas
holiday at sea
Santa
brian rodrigues
Interview
Jeff Miles
rebekah black

