LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues, Marketing Strategy Manager

Brian Rodrigues is a Marketing Strategy Manager for the Disney Cruise Line. If you're wondering what exactly does that mean, well, he's responsible for overseeing all the consumer messaging in-market to promote the brand. He's been with Disney for 4 years. Fun fact about Brian, he got his start launching Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney Animal Kingdom Park.

Now, if we haven't mentioned it yet, we're actually on the Disney Dream where we had the chance to talk to Brian about his awesome job. Believe it or not, but this is actually his first time doing the radio press junket. Naturally, we asked him all the hard hitting questions...like what fun stuff should we do today? Ha!

So here's the deal, the Disney Dream vacation is basically 3 vacations in one. If you don't want to leave the boat, you don't have to leave the boat. If you do, you can explore everything the Bahamas has to offer. Your food and entertainment on the ship is included, of course. Plus you get to meet Mickey, Minnie, and a plethora of other Disney celebs up close and personal!

By the way, you can enter to win a trip on the Disney Dream right HERE!!!