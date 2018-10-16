LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Carly Scott, Cruise Director

Carly Scott has been has been with Disney for 11 years. She got her start working in several different areas of the entertainment department, just working her way up the ladder. Fast forward to now and we find Carly aboard the Disney Dream as the Cruise Director, where she oversees ALL of the entertainment on the ship.

If you've ever been on the Disney Dream, Carly's voice may actually sound familiar. First of all, she's from England, which means we are completely infatuated with her accent. But, she's also the voice of the Dream, meaning she makes all the announcements while you're traveling. She also might have the best job here, since all things fun and entertaining are in her department. In fact, when asked what her favorite things here was...she couldn't give us a straight answer really. She loves it all! However, it's really the people who keep coming back year after year that make her job worth it!

Side note, she gets to wear a super cool Captain's outfit too!

