LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Cassandra Zepeda, Who Plays Plumette In Beauty And The Beast On The Dream

The Disney Dream offers tons of activities. Besides the delicious restaurants, you've got pools, bars, the AquaDuck, movies, and even shows LIVE on stage, including none other than Beauty and the Beast.

We were able to sit down and talk with Cassandra Zepeda, who plays Plumette the feather duster. To say that she loves her job would be an understatement. In fact, she actually made an at home video audition to snag the role.

Now this isn't your typical version of Beauty and the Beast. The storyline is the same, but apparently the stage show has some amazing special effects, unlike anything you've ever seen before.

Unfortunately, we haven't had a chance to see the show yet. That's on the agenda for tonight! Everyone says this is a must-see!