LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Christiaan Abbott To Talk About The Dream Destination

October 17, 2018
Your Morning Links

Believe it or not, but Disney has more than just one cruise ship. There's the Disney Magic, the Disney Wonder, the Disney Fantasy, and of course, the Disney Dream which we're currently on. These amazing ships travel all over the world, like Alaska, Europe, and Cabo San Lucas.

Now, the Disney Dream does something truly special...visits their very own private island Castaway Cay!!!! Just when you thought it couldn't get any better, this beautiful island is staffed by Disney, which means you could seen Mickey or Minnie cruising around throughout the day.

If that sounds good to you, enter to win one of these fabulous cruises HERE!

