LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services

October 18, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Your Morning Links

Disney literally thinks of everything. EVERYTHING! But on the off chance you need something, Jaime of Guest Services and his team are here to help.

No doubt Jaime's had some weird requests on board the Disney Dream, however, he and his team are more than able to get things done for their guests. Their most important goal is to ensure cruise,each and every guest always has a smile on their face. And we can safely say...that happens ever single day while cruising on the Dream.

Needless to say, they've got that Disney magic! Seriously, it's like a special power!

If you'd like to win a trip aboard the Disney Dream, register HERE!

 

