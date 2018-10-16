LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jennifer Garzon, Beverages On Board

Woot Woot! All aboard the booze cruise!!!

Ladies and gents, this is probably the most important person to know on the Disney Dream, Jennifer Garzon who's in charge of beverages, errr we mean adult beverages.

Ok, so just so you know, it's not just about drinking. In fact, you can actually take a mixologist class while your here on the Disney Dream. Seriously, you'll leave here smarter than when you came. If you know nothing about alcohol, the amazing bar staff has got your back! You'll be able to show off your mad bartending skills as soon as you get home. And it doesn't stop there, they can even tell you (based on your tastes) what you should drink.

Of course while you're here, there are plenty of bars to choose from. The Disney Dream has something for everyone. You can get your sports on at the sports bar. If you're feeling fancy, the Champagne Bar has got you covered. There's even a bar that makes you feel like your in New York.

