LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea

The Disney Dream has numerous dining options while you're out on the high seas. Minus the delicious dessert areas, there are seven restaurants on board, including Animator's Palate, Palo, Cabanas, Remy, Flo's Cafe, Enchanted Garden, and Royal Palace. Each one has some of that famous Disney magic to offer, not to mention some of the most amazing meals you've ever eaten.

Just to give you an idea here...Animator's Palace starts out in black and white. By the end of dinner, the restaurant has transformed into a canvas of colors before you eyes. Plus, there's interactive screen time with Crush, from Finding Nemo. And when we say interactive, we mean interactive. Crush actually talks to you and can ask you questions. The best part is no one knows how he does this!!! Even the employees. We know because we asked everyone on this boat.

As for Enchanted Garden, well it's exactly how it sounds. When you walk in, it's filled with serene greenery from floor to ceiling complete with a gorgeous fountain. There are even lighted flowers hanging over the tables. And as with every restaurant on board the Dream, the food is nothing short of unbelievably delicious.

On to what might be the best restaurant here, Royal Palace. Inspired by all the classic Disney Princesses, Royal Palace offers French food and a more romantical feel. In fact, we're eating there tonight!

Let's just leave it at this...some of the best food we've ever eaten!

