LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona, Consumer Channel Director, Marketing

October 17, 2018
Juan Carlos Cardona is THE guy when it comes to marketing for Disney, specifically in Latin America. But today, he's here to talk about the ultimate gift...the gift of a Disney cruise!

Now, if you've been looking for the ultimate Christmas present or birthday present, there's no better way to surprise your kiddos with the cruise of a lifetime! Seriously, it's one of those gifts that they will never forget...one they'll keep bringing up year after year after year. But most importantly, it's all about the memories you'll make on the Disney Dream.

FYI, you too can go on a Disney cruise. We're actually giving away a trip. Enter HERE to win!

